Iran protests death toll rises to sixty-five
(MENAFN) The death toll from ongoing protests in Iran has reached 65, according to reports from human rights activists monitoring the situation.
The demonstrations, now continuing for 13 consecutive days, have erupted across 512 locations in 180 cities spanning all 31 provinces. The unrest has resulted in the deaths of 50 protesters, 14 security and law enforcement personnel, and one government-affiliated civilian.
Dozens more have been injured, and 2,311 people have been detained amid clashes. The report notes that most injuries stemmed from pellet shots and plastic bullets. Authorities have yet to release official figures on casualties or injuries.
The protests began on December 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and have since spread to numerous cities, fueled largely by a sharp drop in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions.
US President Donald Trump commented Friday that Iran is “in big trouble” as demonstrations spread. He added that the US is monitoring developments closely and cautioned Iranian authorities against using lethal force.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of stirring unrest, warning that security forces and the judiciary “will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs.”
