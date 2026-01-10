403
Protests erupts after ICE officer kills woman in Minneapolis
(MENAFN) Demonstrations continued to escalate across the United States on Thursday following the fatal shooting of a woman in Minnesota by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.
In Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, protesters clashed with federal authorities as tensions remained high. The victim, Renee Nicole Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot on Wednesday, prompting local officials to close schools on Thursday and Friday as a precaution amid fears of further unrest.
Confrontations and arrests were reported near the Whipple federal building on the outskirts of the city. Videos shared online appear to show federal agents detaining at least one protester while crowds chanted slogans such as "Go home!" and "Police state!"
In New York City, demonstrators gathered at the World Trade Center during a news briefing by the Secretary of Homeland Security, while protests had also taken place at nearby Foley Square the previous evening. Additional rallies are anticipated in multiple cities, including Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other locations later Thursday.
US President Donald Trump and other officials described the shooting as a defensive measure to prevent the woman from hitting officers with her vehicle.
However, witnesses, social media footage, and statements from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz have cast doubt on that explanation, suggesting that Good was trying to escape rather than deliberately threaten agents.
Multiple videos circulating online show the officer who fired the shots was not positioned directly in front of Good’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. In one clip, Good’s SUV is seen stopped in the middle of the street for unknown reasons, while several unmarked federal vehicles are visible nearby.
Agents approach the car, instructing her to "get out of the ******* car" as one officer reaches for the door handle. Another, whose identity has not been disclosed, fires three shots as the vehicle moves forward with its wheels turned to the right.
