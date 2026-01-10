403
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council Officially Disbanded
(MENAFN) Yemen's Southern Transitional Council has terminated its entire political apparatus, dismantling all governing structures domestically and internationally in a dramatic restructuring of southern Yemen's separatist movement.
The dissolution was announced via state television broadcast and distributed by the a news agency, with Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, formerly serving as secretary-general of the STC's presidency body, delivering the formal declaration.
"We announce the dissolution of the Southern Transitional Council, the dissolution of all its main and subsidiary bodies and institutions, and the closure of all its offices at home and abroad," bin Brik stated, explaining the decision would facilitate groundwork for an all-encompassing southern dialogue summit under Saudi Arabia's oversight.
Bin Brik attributed the timing to recent upheaval in Hadramout and Al-Mahra's eastern territories, positioning the move as preparation for participation in Riyadh's forthcoming dialogue conference.
Earlier in January, Saudi Arabia extended invitations to all southern Yemeni political factions for a summit designed to establish a comprehensive and equitable resolution framework for southern grievances. The diplomatic push emerged from a petition by Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi and garnered substantial regional support.
The former secretary-general clarified the STC bore no responsibility for military actions launched in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, characterizing those operations as detrimental to southern cohesion and coalition partnerships with Saudi Arabia.
Bin Brik emphasized maintaining the council's existence no longer fulfilled its founding mission of championing southern ambitions and pursuing restored statehood for the south, stressing the organization was never intended as a vehicle for authoritarian control or unilateral governance.
The STC praised what it characterized as Saudi Arabia's "clear and explicit commitments" regarding southern concerns, commending Riyadh's mediation initiatives and pursuit of solutions honoring southern residents' preferences.
Leadership urged influential southern political personalities to participate in the comprehensive dialogue, voicing optimism the negotiations would yield a consolidated southern platform and collective strategy for resolving territorial disputes.
In a separate development, the STC's National Assembly released guidance encouraging adherents to join Saturday demonstrations in Aden and Mukalla, opposing what it termed "partial or evasive solutions" to southern territorial claims.
Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman praised the STC's dissolution as a "courageous step" protecting the southern issue's prospects, stating the action would facilitate comprehensive southern dialogue under Saudi mediation, according to statements published on X.
North and South Yemen merged May 22, 1990, establishing the Republic of Yemen. Over thirty years later, southern autonomy and administrative control remain among the nation's most contentious flashpoints.
