Kashmir And Central Asia

Young people from Kashmir are traveling to Central Asia and sharing what they see through videos and photos. They show snow-covered mountains, old towns, wooden houses, and meals that look strikingly familiar back home.

Many viewers feel they are seeing places that look like extended versions of their own towns, kitchens, and streets.

This feeling comes from a shared past. Before 1947, Kashmir stood within a wide cultural space that reached deep into Central Asia. Traders, scholars, craftsmen, and spiritual figures moved through mountain passes and river routes with ease. Along the Jhelum in old Srinagar, this movement shaped daily life. The city grew as a meeting place where ideas, faith, and habits mixed over generations, giving Kashmir a character that felt open and connected.

Signs of that connection still shape the valley. Traditional wooden homes with balconies and inner courtyards resemble architecture found across Central Asia. Kashmiri food reflects shared climates and cooking styles that value warmth, spices, and long preparation.

Spiritual life also carries this history. Saints and mystics from Central Asia arrived centuries ago, settled in Kashmir, and became part of everyday belief. Their shrines remain active, and their influence continues through stories and practice.

Political changes after 1947 disrupted these old routes. Travel slowed, borders hardened, and shared cultural memory faded from public conversation. The connection did not disappear, though it became less visible, living silently in homes, rituals, and language rather than public life.