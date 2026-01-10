IED Blasts Among Most Challenging Internal Security Threats: HM



Launches NSG's National IED Data Platform, Platform Next-Gen Security Shield Against Terror

Srinagar: Improvised explosive device blasts continue to pose one of the most serious challenges to India's internal security, having killed thousands of civilians and security personnel and left many others critically injured over the years, officials said on Friday.

The platform, named the National IED Data Management System, has been developed by the National Security Guard with technical and academic support from Rashtriya Raksha University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, the National Investigation Agency, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, the system is designed to accurately study and analyse all forms of bombings. Officials said the platform will help security agencies understand patterns, link incidents through signature analysis, and support predictive assessments to prevent future attacks.

Shah inaugurated the facility through video conferencing from New Delhi, connecting to the system housed at the NSG garrison in Manesar. He said the platform would serve as a national asset by providing comprehensive data access to police forces, investigative agencies, state Anti-Terrorist Squads, and central forces.

In his address, the home minister said the database would function as a one nation, one data repository for IED-related incidents, improve the quality of forensic evidence, speed up prosecution, and strengthen coordination among security and investigative agencies.

NSG Director General Brighu Srinivasan said the platform allows real-time exchange of information among government agencies working in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency. He described it as a unique initiative, noting that during its development, 26 friendly countries were consulted and none had a comparable system in place.

According to the NSG, the database already has around 800 registered users from various agencies. It is capable of supporting post-blast investigations, identifying linkages across incidents, and aiding in predictive analysis to thwart potential attacks.