Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Detains Venezuelan Oil Tanker In Coordination With Interim Government

2026-01-10 03:03:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The U.S. government has detained another oil tanker as part of its cooperation with Venezuela's interim government.

As reported by Azernews, U.S. President Donald Trump announced this on the social media platform Truth.

Trump said the tanker had left Venezuela without authorization from Washington and was detained in coordination with the country's interim government.

“Today, the United States, working in coordination with the interim government of Venezuela, detained an oil tanker that departed Venezuela without our approval. The tanker is now being returned to Venezuela, and the oil will be sold under a major energy agreement we have prepared for such transactions,” Trump said.

AzerNews

