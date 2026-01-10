Air Defense Forces Destroy 94 Of 121 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Facebook page.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 9, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs, as well as other types of drones, from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Approximately 80 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 10, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 94 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Ballistic missile strikes and 27 UCAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at one location.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia carried out a combined air strike on Ukraine on the night of January 9.

Air Defense Forces destroyed 226 Russian drones, eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 10 Kalibr cruise missiles.