War Update: 171 Clashes On Front Line, With Enemy Most Actively Attacking Pokrovsk And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was mentioned in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 10.

The enemy launched two missiles and 28 air strikes, using 36 missiles and 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 3,322 shellings, including 61 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,140 kamikaze drones.

Enemy air strikes hit the areas of Malomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, Rizdvianka, Samiilivka, Nove Pole, Hryhorivka, Yurkivka, and Yulivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 135 shellings, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 10 times in the areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders made seven attempts to advance in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and toward Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 14 attacks, attempting to break through the defense lines in the areas of Novovodiane, Novoyehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, and Myrne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped the invaders' offensive in the area of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, a Russian attack toward Stupochky was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 Russian army assaults in the areas of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and toward Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces stopped 27 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to launch an offensive in the Steppove area but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian army made one attempt to improve its position in the Antonivskyi Bridge area but was unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to January 10, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,217,810 soldiers, including 880 personnel over the past day

