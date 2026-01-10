Belarus, Turkmenistan Consider Resuming Direct Air Flights
The issue was discussed on January 8, 2026, during a meeting in Ashgabat between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurny, and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of culture, tourism, and media, Bahar Seyidova.
Earlier, Turkmenistan and Japan reached an agreement to intensify efforts to launch direct flights between the countries.
