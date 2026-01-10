Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungary gives asylum to two Polish citizens amid extradition dispute

2026-01-10 02:38:16
(MENAFN) Hungary has granted asylum to two Polish nationals, prompting criticism from Warsaw amid an ongoing dispute over the extradition of former Polish officials wanted on corruption charges.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said Budapest's recent actions “negatively impact bilateral relations and undermine the principles of European solidarity.” A ministry spokesperson added, “Like other EU member states, Poland has received information about the granting of asylum in Hungary to two Polish citizens,” noting that the identities of the individuals could not be confirmed.

The decision comes amid a broader disagreement between the two countries over Hungary’s previous asylum grant to Marcin Romanowski, a former Polish deputy justice minister from the Law and Justice party. Romanowski, wanted by Polish prosecutors on 11 charges ranging from alleged abuse of power to misappropriation of public funds, received asylum in Hungary in December 2024.

Investigative reports indicate that Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s former justice minister, who is also sought by prosecutors in connection with the same embezzlement case, is currently in Budapest.

Ziobro did not disclose whether he has applied for asylum in Hungary.

In response, Poland summoned the Hungarian envoy and expressed its opposition to the asylum decisions. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior said that Warsaw also requested the names of the individuals who had been granted protection in Hungary.

