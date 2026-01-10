403
Five people, including prosecutor, die in Esfarayen protests
(MENAFN) A prosecutor was among five people killed during Thursday night protests in the Iranian city of Esfarayen, in North Khorasan province, according to reports.
The provincial prosecutor’s office said provocateurs from various regions set fire to a container where Prosecutor Ali Akbar Hozeyinzadeh and accompanying security personnel were located.
Demonstrators reportedly blocked firefighters from intervening, leading to the deaths of the prosecutor and the security personnel.
The prosecutor’s office stated that investigations are ongoing and efforts have been launched to apprehend the suspects. Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei also issued a condolence message on the death of Hozeyinzadeh.
Iran has seen waves of protests since late December due to a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The demonstrations began on December 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later spread to other cities. According to NetBlocks, the country has been offline for over 12 hours.
Iranian authorities have not released official casualty statistics. However, reports indicate that at least 2,277 people have been arrested, dozens injured, and 42 killed, including eight security personnel.
