Trump Administration Closely Watching Iran Protests
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is closely tracking ongoing demonstrations in Iran to assess whether they could potentially destabilize or topple the government, according to a report released Friday.
"The protests are serious, and we will continue to monitor them," an anonymous senior US official told Axios.
Earlier this week, the administration concluded that the protests, which began in late December, lacked the strength to overthrow the Iranian government. However, that assessment is now being reconsidered after the demonstrations gained momentum later in the week, Axios reported.
The White House did not immediately issue a response to requests for comment on the report.
Since late December, Iran has witnessed waves of demonstrations triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. The protests began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and later spread to multiple cities nationwide. The country has also experienced more than 12 hours of internet shutdowns, according to watchdog NetBlocks.
Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures. On Thursday, however, a news agency reported that 2,277 individuals had been detained, dozens injured, and 42 killed, including eight members of the security forces.
Iran has accused the US and Israel of instigating the unrest, with officials warning Friday that Iranian security forces and the judiciary "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."
US President Donald Trump cautioned on Jan. 2 that Washington would intervene if Iran killed peaceful demonstrators, writing on his Truth Social platform: "If Iran violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the US will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."
