Vivian Motzfeldt Demands Taking Lead in Talks with US
(MENAFN) Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt stated on Friday that the territory should "take the lead" in discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"When it comes to Greenland, it should be Greenland that takes the lead and speaks with the United States," Motzfeldt declared, according to a Danish broadcaster.
She emphasized that Greenland’s administration ought to have the capacity to initiate dialogue with other nations independently from Denmark.
"What would be wrong with us holding meetings with the United States on our own? I assume that we (Denmark and Greenland) share certain common values and policies that both countries stand by," Motzfeldt remarked.
When questioned about whether she would prefer to meet without Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, she declined to respond and highlighted that the negotiations will proceed jointly.
"Greenland has been working toward statehood, which would require us to conduct our own foreign policy. But we are not there yet. Until then, we have certain laws and frameworks that we must follow," Motzfeldt explained.
The minister further noted she has "good expectations" for the forthcoming meeting, stressing that it is "too early to say how it will end."
"From our side, it is clear that Greenland needs the United States, and the United States needs Greenland. That responsibility must be taken seriously," she added, reaffirming the importance of rebuilding a trust-based partnership with Washington.
