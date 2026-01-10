No Hiring Since 2010 Leaves KP Power Companies Overstretched

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Electricity distribution companies operating in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - including Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and the recently established Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) - are facing a severe shortage of staff.

Due to the lack of regular recruitment since 2010, field staff are under extreme pressure to handle consumer-related work, while offices are also struggling to manage administrative affairs.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of registered domestic and commercial electricity consumers stands at 4,578,226, whereas only 11,927 employees are available to provide services to these consumers.

The total number of approved posts in all three companies is 29,298, but due to staff shortages, 17,399 positions remain vacant.

PESCO has 22,490 approved posts, of which 13,243 are vacant, and the company currently has 9,275 employees.

Several positions remain unfilled across various circles, including Swabi, Swat, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Peshawar, and Bannu, increasing the workload on both field and office staff.

TESCO has 2,453 approved posts, with 1,480 vacant positions, and a current workforce of only 973 employees. Hazara Electric Supply Company has a total of 4,355 approved posts, of which 2,676 are vacant, while the existing staff strength is 1,679.

According to officials, the shortage of staff is causing disruptions in electricity supply, an increase in consumer complaints, and additional pressure on employees, highlighting the urgent need for immediate recruitment.