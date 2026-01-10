Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finnish Premier Warns Against US-Greenland Situation


2026-01-10 02:00:50
(MENAFN) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday described recent US statements about Greenland as a "negotiation tactic" and cautioned that any potential military takeover of the territory would be "catastrophic."

Speaking to public broadcaster Yle, Orpo reiterated that the US rhetoric on Greenland may simply be a "negotiation tactic."

"That would be a catastrophic situation, because a Nato country would be intervening militarily in the territory of another Nato country," he emphasized.

Highlighting NATO’s importance, Orpo said the alliance is “valuable” to the US and expressed confidence that Washington would not go “that far” in attempting to seize Greenland.

"I believe Finns can see quite clearly that our security and defence depend very much on the United States," Orpo added. "Nevertheless, we defend the multilateral world order, the role of UN organisations, and international law. These are the basic principles that a small country like Finland needs."

He further stressed that Greenland’s future should be determined by Greenlanders and Danes themselves.

The remarks came after the Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, when US President Donald Trump reiterated his long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland for national security reasons.

