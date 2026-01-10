403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finnish Premier Warns Against US-Greenland Situation
(MENAFN) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday described recent US statements about Greenland as a "negotiation tactic" and cautioned that any potential military takeover of the territory would be "catastrophic."
Speaking to public broadcaster Yle, Orpo reiterated that the US rhetoric on Greenland may simply be a "negotiation tactic."
"That would be a catastrophic situation, because a Nato country would be intervening militarily in the territory of another Nato country," he emphasized.
Highlighting NATO’s importance, Orpo said the alliance is “valuable” to the US and expressed confidence that Washington would not go “that far” in attempting to seize Greenland.
"I believe Finns can see quite clearly that our security and defence depend very much on the United States," Orpo added. "Nevertheless, we defend the multilateral world order, the role of UN organisations, and international law. These are the basic principles that a small country like Finland needs."
He further stressed that Greenland’s future should be determined by Greenlanders and Danes themselves.
The remarks came after the Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, when US President Donald Trump reiterated his long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland for national security reasons.
Speaking to public broadcaster Yle, Orpo reiterated that the US rhetoric on Greenland may simply be a "negotiation tactic."
"That would be a catastrophic situation, because a Nato country would be intervening militarily in the territory of another Nato country," he emphasized.
Highlighting NATO’s importance, Orpo said the alliance is “valuable” to the US and expressed confidence that Washington would not go “that far” in attempting to seize Greenland.
"I believe Finns can see quite clearly that our security and defence depend very much on the United States," Orpo added. "Nevertheless, we defend the multilateral world order, the role of UN organisations, and international law. These are the basic principles that a small country like Finland needs."
He further stressed that Greenland’s future should be determined by Greenlanders and Danes themselves.
The remarks came after the Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, when US President Donald Trump reiterated his long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland for national security reasons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment