UN Chief Denounces Strikes on Ukraine’s Civilian Infrastructure

2026-01-10 02:00:37
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday "strongly" condemned Russia’s latest assaults on Ukraine.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure,” a spokesperson for Guterres declared in a statement.

The statement emphasized that the strikes “have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need.”

Highlighting that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law,” it underscored that “no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately.”

