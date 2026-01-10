403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Strike Cripples Heating Systems in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Friday appealed to residents to temporarily leave the Ukrainian capital after a large-scale Russian assault severely damaged essential infrastructure, leaving nearly half of the city’s residential blocks without heating.
Around 6,000 apartment complexes in Kyiv currently lack heating due to destruction from the overnight bombardment, Klitschko noted in a statement on Telegram.
He explained that mobile boilers have been dispatched to public facilities such as hospitals and maternity wards, while municipal crews and energy specialists are working to restore heating and electricity.
“We are doing everything to restore heat and power as soon as possible. But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most painful for the capital’s critical infrastructure,” Klitschko said, cautioning that cold weather is expected to continue in the coming days.
The mayor urged inhabitants to temporarily relocate, if possible, to areas where alternative sources of warmth and electricity are available.
Ukrainian officials reported that the capital was struck overnight with drones and missiles, including ballistic weapons, with impacts recorded across several districts. Four people were killed and at least 25 others wounded.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that, in retaliation for Kyiv’s alleged attempt to target President Vladimir Putin’s residence, its forces carried out a massive strike using the Oreshnik missile against key Ukrainian facilities.
Around 6,000 apartment complexes in Kyiv currently lack heating due to destruction from the overnight bombardment, Klitschko noted in a statement on Telegram.
He explained that mobile boilers have been dispatched to public facilities such as hospitals and maternity wards, while municipal crews and energy specialists are working to restore heating and electricity.
“We are doing everything to restore heat and power as soon as possible. But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most painful for the capital’s critical infrastructure,” Klitschko said, cautioning that cold weather is expected to continue in the coming days.
The mayor urged inhabitants to temporarily relocate, if possible, to areas where alternative sources of warmth and electricity are available.
Ukrainian officials reported that the capital was struck overnight with drones and missiles, including ballistic weapons, with impacts recorded across several districts. Four people were killed and at least 25 others wounded.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that, in retaliation for Kyiv’s alleged attempt to target President Vladimir Putin’s residence, its forces carried out a massive strike using the Oreshnik missile against key Ukrainian facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment