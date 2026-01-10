403
Turkey urges YPG/SDF to honor March 10 Syria agreement–FM
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday that the YPG/SDF is expected to comply with the March 10 agreement in Syria and fulfill its obligations.
Speaking at a joint foreign and defense ministers meeting with Indonesia in Ankara, Fidan emphasized the importance of maintaining public order in Syria for the safety and well-being of civilians, adding that the fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective way. “We are closely monitoring where things stand at the latest stage and what is being done,” he said, noting that he also held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani earlier in the day.
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler added that Türkiye considers Syria’s security as its own and continues to support the country in its fight against terrorist organizations, as well as its unity and territorial integrity.
The March 10, 2025 agreement, announced by the Syrian presidency, outlined the integration of the SDF into state institutions, reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity, and rejected any attempts at division. Authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not taken steps to meet the terms of the agreement.
The Syrian government has stepped up efforts to maintain security nationwide since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.
