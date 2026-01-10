403
UK, France, Germany condemn fatal violence against Iranian protesters
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom, France, and Germany issued a joint reaction on Friday sharply criticizing the deaths of demonstrators in Iran, expressing alarm over the conduct of security forces during the unrest.
In a combined statement, the three countries said, “We are deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces, and strongly condemn the killing of protestors," adding, "The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal. We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.”
Iran has been shaken by widespread protests that began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, a central hub of commercial activity in the capital. The demonstrations were triggered by the rapid decline of the Iranian rial and increasingly difficult economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities nationwide.
Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures related to the unrest. However, according to activist groups, at least 38 people have been killed, including four members of the security forces. These reports also indicate that dozens were injured and more than 2,200 individuals were detained.
Additional reports have stated that eight members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed during protests on Thursday in the western city of Kermanshah. Information about the deaths of the elite force members circulated publicly on Friday, according to regional and international media citing local sources.
