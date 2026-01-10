Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK, France, Germany condemn fatal violence against Iranian protesters

UK, France, Germany condemn fatal violence against Iranian protesters


2026-01-10 01:09:02
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom, France, and Germany issued a joint reaction on Friday sharply criticizing the deaths of demonstrators in Iran, expressing alarm over the conduct of security forces during the unrest.

In a combined statement, the three countries said, “We are deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces, and strongly condemn the killing of protestors," adding, "The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal. We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.”

Iran has been shaken by widespread protests that began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, a central hub of commercial activity in the capital. The demonstrations were triggered by the rapid decline of the Iranian rial and increasingly difficult economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities nationwide.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures related to the unrest. However, according to activist groups, at least 38 people have been killed, including four members of the security forces. These reports also indicate that dozens were injured and more than 2,200 individuals were detained.

Additional reports have stated that eight members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed during protests on Thursday in the western city of Kermanshah. Information about the deaths of the elite force members circulated publicly on Friday, according to regional and international media citing local sources.

MENAFN10012026000045017640ID1110580093



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search