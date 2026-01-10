403
EU Council slams crackdown on protesters in Iran
(MENAFN) European Union leaders on Friday denounced the handling of demonstrations in Iran, condemning what they described as violent tactics and unlawful arrests carried out during the ongoing unrest, as stated in an official statement.
In its message, the EU said, “The EU expresses its solidarity with the Iranian people as they voice their legitimate aspiration for a better life, freedom and dignity. We follow closely and with great concern the reports on casualties and condemn the use of violence, arbitrary detention, and intimidation tactics by security forces against demonstrators.”
The statement further stressed, “All individuals unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental rights must be released immediately. We urge Iranian authorities to adhere to Iran's international obligations and fully uphold the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. We also call for ensuring the right of access to information, including by restoring access to the internet for all.”
Iran has experienced repeated waves of protests since late December, largely driven by the sharp devaluation of the national currency and worsening economic conditions. The initial demonstrations began on Dec. 28 near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar before spreading to numerous cities across the country. Internet services have reportedly been cut nationwide for more than 12 hours, according to monitoring groups.
Officials in Iran have not published official figures on casualties linked to the unrest. However, according to activist organizations, more than 2,200 people have been detained, dozens have been injured, and at least 42 individuals have been killed, including members of the security forces.
Reports have also indicated that eight members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed during protests on Thursday in the western city of Kermanshah. Information about the deaths of the elite force members circulated on social media on Friday, according to regional media citing local sources.
Iranian authorities have blamed the United States and Israel for fueling the unrest, with officials warning that security agencies and the judiciary "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."
