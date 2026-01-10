403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BIST 100 Opens Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock indicator began Friday at 12,130.19 points, advancing 0.35% or 42.22 points compared to the prior close.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 climbed 0.49%, finishing at a fresh all-time high of 12,087.97 points, with a daily turnover of 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
By 9:50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 43.1335, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was 50.2820, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) traded at 57.9820.
Gold was valued at $4,475.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil hovered around $62.35 per barrel.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 climbed 0.49%, finishing at a fresh all-time high of 12,087.97 points, with a daily turnover of 149 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
By 9:50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 43.1335, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was 50.2820, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) traded at 57.9820.
Gold was valued at $4,475.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil hovered around $62.35 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment