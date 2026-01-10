Spectacular, Distinctly Successful : Rolls-Royce Presents Bespoke Trends, Innovations And Achievements In 2025

Friday 9 January 2026, Goodwood, West Sussex



Rolls-Royce clients' passions and interests reflected in Bespoke trends of 2025

Themes extend from personal legacy and cultural symbolism to contemporary collectables

Reflects the success of Rolls-Royce Private Offices around the world: commissions from these creative hubs more than doubled year-on-year in 2025

New materials and innovations in 2025: Three-dimensional ink layering, marquetry and embroidery, 24-carat gold leafing, polished concrete and hand-painted Starlight Headliner

Most complex Bespoke Rolls-Royce Private Collection ever: Phantom Centenary

Rolls-Royce Cullinan most requested model in 2025, followed by Rolls-Royce Spectre

Significant year-on-year uplift in luxury lifestyle accessory commissions

£300m+ site extension to accommodate increasing Bespoke and Coachbuild demand

Middle East & Africa marks defining milestones in 2025, celebrating Phantom's centenary through landmark regional moments Dealer network expansion across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt, strengthens Rolls-Royce's House of Luxury position, bringing the marque closer to clients across the Middle East & Africa.

The Middle East & Africa continue to play a pivotal role in Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' global narrative. In 2025, the region marked defining milestones for the marque, from celebrating the centenary of Phantom through landmark regional moments, to reaffirming its global leadership in Bespoke craftsmanship. This period was further distinguished by the Middle East debut of Black Badge Spectre in Dubai and continued strategic investment across the retail network in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt. Together, these moments reflect the depth of the region's connection to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and its enduring influence on the marque's present and future.

“2025 has been another strong year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the Middle East & Africa, with Bespoke firmly at the heart of everything we do. Through the third anniversary of our Private Office Dubai, catering to clients in Middle East and Africa, we continue to see how deeply our clients engage with Bespoke, reinforcing the region's position as the global benchmark by value. That momentum is reflected in our continued investment across the region, from expanding our retail presence in Jeddah, Iraq and Cairo, to marking defining moments for the marque - including 100 years of Phantom and the introduction of Black Badge Spectre. Together, these moments highlight the central role this region continues to play in the future of Rolls-Royce.”

