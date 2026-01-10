403
Trump: Greenland at Risk of Superpowers Control without U.S. Action
(MENAFN) Washington faces a strategic imperative to secure Greenland before rival superpowers move in, US President Donald Trump warned Friday in stark language that escalated tensions over the Arctic territory.
The threat of Russian or Chinese expansion into Greenland demands immediate American intervention, Trump declared during a White House gathering with oil and gas industry leaders, delivering an ultimatum that left no room for ambiguity.
"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump stated, warning that "because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor."
The president doubled down on his position with an explicit threat: "We're going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way," Trump added.
While Trump expressed appreciation for Denmark—Greenland's governing authority—he made clear his administration seeks negotiations. Trump said he is "a fan of Denmark" but stressed he would "like to make a deal" with that government.
Following the January 3 military intervention in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, Trump has renewed his persistent push to acquire Greenland, framing the move as essential to national security objectives.
