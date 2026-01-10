403
EU Presses Social Media to Block Illegal AI-Generated Content
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Friday called on online platforms to stop the creation of unlawful material after outrage over Grok, a chatbot linked to Elon Musk’s US-based X platform, being exploited to produce non-consensual sexualized AI deepfake images of women and minors.
During a midday media briefing in Brussels, EU Commission representative Thomas Regnier emphasized that the bloc’s priority is platform architecture rather than the deletion of individual posts.
"Paid subscription or non-paid subscription, we don't want to see such images. It's as simple as that," he stated, referencing X’s recent policy changes that restrict Grok’s image generation and editing tools to paying subscribers.
He underlined that the EU Commission does not demand the removal of specific uploads. Instead, it supervises platforms to ensure their systems are designed to prevent the creation of illegal material, including non-consensual sexual imagery of women and child-related content.
"When content is illegal, it's for users to flag it to the platform, and then the platform has the obligation to remove content ... We never ask a platform to remove a specific content. What we're asking platforms to do is to make sure that their design, that their systems do not allow the generation of such illegal content," Regnier explained.
"We don't want users in the EU to have the possibility to generate illegal content, to take nonconsensual images of women and to create sexual images out of it, or of children," he added.
On January 4, X issued a caution to users against employing Grok to generate unlawful material, including child sexual abuse imagery.
