Trump Says Iran Faces Unprecedented Unrest as Protests Intensify
(MENAFN) Donald Trump declared that Iran faces serious repercussions as nationwide demonstrations continue to intensify, with the U.S. president emphasizing Washington's close surveillance of the escalating situation and issuing stark warnings against violent crackdowns.
Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump described the unfolding crisis: "Iran's in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago," adding, "We're watching the situation very carefully."
Referencing his prior ultimatum to Tehran's leadership, the president stated: "If they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved."
Trump characterized the upheaval as extraordinary, remarking: "This is something pretty incredible that's happening in Iran. It's an amazing thing to watch," before adding, "They've done a bad job. They've treated their people very badly, and now they're being paid back."
The president clarified that American intervention would exclude military deployment, instead concentrating on punitive actions designed to "hit them very hard where it hurts."
Demonstrations have swept Iran since late December, triggered by the Iranian rial's dramatic collapse and worsening economic hardship. The unrest erupted on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar before spreading to multiple urban centers. Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks confirmed the nation has experienced connectivity blackouts exceeding 12 hours.
Tehran has not published official death toll figures. However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Thursday that 2,277 individuals have been detained, with dozens sustaining injuries and 42 fatalities, including eight members of security forces.
Iranian authorities have blamed the U.S. and Israel for instigating the turmoil, with officials announcing Friday that security apparatus and judicial systems "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."
