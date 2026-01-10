(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Queen's Road Capital AGM Results January 09, 2026 11:55 PM EST | Source: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company", "Queen's Road Capital" or "QRC") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the "Meeting"), held on January 9, 2026 (the "AGM"). Over 36% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the AGM. At the AGM, the Company's shareholders approved the election of the following management nominees to the Company's board of directors:

Board of Director Nominees % of votes for % of Votes

Withheld Warren Gilman 100% 0% Alex Granger 100% 0% Michael Cowin 100% 0% Donald Roberts 99.9% 0.01% Peter Chau 100% 0%

Shareholders approved all items on the agenda at the Meeting, including appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year. They also supported QRC's incentive plan and its amendments, as outlined in the Information Circular.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at or contact by email ... or phone +852 2759 2022.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's growth strategy and the Company's future performance. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, inability to identify or successfully conclude corporate transactions, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; and general market and mining exploration risks. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.







