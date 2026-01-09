Gridai Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: GRDX) Is 'One To Watch'



GridAI Technologies provides exposure to the convergence of artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure modernization, and large-scale electrification trends.

The Grid AI platform is software-first and hardware-agnostic, supporting scalable deployment without requiring extensive new physical infrastructure.

Rising power demands from AI data centers and electrified systems create structural demand for real-time energy-orchestration solutions.

The company's legacy biopharmaceutical assets provide additional optionality alongside its expanded activities in AI-driven energy infrastructure. Public-market access through its Nasdaq listing supports capital formation, visibility, and potential strategic partnerships as deployments scale.

GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX) is a company operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure following its acquisition of Grid AI Corp. Formerly known as Entero Therapeutics Inc., the company has expanded its corporate scope to include intelligent energy-orchestration solutions designed to address reliability, cost, and sustainability challenges across modern power systems.

GridAI Technologies is focused on enabling more flexible, resilient, and economically optimized electricity systems by coordinating generation, storage, and demand in real time. Its approach centers on software-driven control that integrates with existing hardware, allowing utilities, energy retailers, and large...

