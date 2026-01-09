Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Unveils SPAI Ventures To Pursue And Evaluate Strategic Investments With International Technology Developers



SPAI Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., that was established to pursue both strategic collaborations and investments with Ukrainian and other international tech developers.

The company plans to create a collaborative framework to accelerate growth in defense tech, fostering innovation, and creating optimal conditions for technological advancement. Through SPAI Ventures, Safe Pro Group Inc. will evaluate opportunities in which to invest or to commercialize technologies that it believes could complement the capabilities of its portfolio of AI and ballistic protective solutions.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary called SPAI Ventures ( ). This unit was established to evaluate and pursue strategic partnerships and investments with technology developers from the Ukraine and other international markets.

Together with Ukrainian entrepreneurs, defense professionals, and other local stakeholders, SPAI Ventures is creating a collaborative framework with the goal of accelerating growth in defense tech, fostering...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#d99cbdb0adb6ab99989097bcaeaa8eb0abbcf7bab6b4" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,