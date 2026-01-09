Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tapestry, Inc. Advances Climate Strategy Through Community Solar Partnership

Tapestry, Inc. Advances Climate Strategy Through Community Solar Partnership


2026-01-09 11:01:23
(MENAFN- 3BL) Tapestry continues to take meaningful action against its climate commitments with the completion of three community solar projects in Illinois through its long-term partnership with Pivot Energy. Together, the projects add nearly 15 MWac of new renewable energy to the local power grid, generating enough clean electricity each year to power approximately 2,500 Illinois homes.

This partnership was a key element in Tapestry's achievement of using 100% renewable electricity across its global stores, offices, and fulfillment centers in 2025, while also helping bring new clean energy online for local Illinois communities.

“This partnership demonstrates how we're integrating sustainability into the way we operate,” said Logan Duran, Global Head of ESG & Sustainability at Tapestry.“By investing in community solar, we're supporting solutions that deliver measurable environmental impact while also strengthening local communities.”

As Tapestry continues to invest in long-term clean energy solutions and trusted partnerships, collaborations like this one with Pivot Energy underscore the company's commitment to responsible business practices and to building a more resilient, low-carbon future.

To learn more about how this project fits into Tapestry's broader climate and community impact efforts, read the company's FY25 Corporate Responsibility Report, The Fabric of Change.

MENAFN09012026007202015466ID1110579815



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search