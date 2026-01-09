Tapestry, Inc. Advances Climate Strategy Through Community Solar Partnership

MENAFN - 3BL) Tapestry continues to take meaningful action against its climate commitments with the completion ofTogether, the projects add nearly 15 MWac of new renewable energy to the local power grid, generating enough clean electricity each year to power approximately 2,500 Illinois homes.

This partnership was a key element in Tapestry's achievement of using 100% renewable electricity across its global stores, offices, and fulfillment centers in 2025, while also helping bring new clean energy online for local Illinois communities.

“This partnership demonstrates how we're integrating sustainability into the way we operate,” said Logan Duran, Global Head of ESG & Sustainability at Tapestry.“By investing in community solar, we're supporting solutions that deliver measurable environmental impact while also strengthening local communities.”

As Tapestry continues to invest in long-term clean energy solutions and trusted partnerships, collaborations like this one with Pivot Energy underscore the company's commitment to responsible business practices and to building a more resilient, low-carbon future.

To learn more about how this project fits into Tapestry's broader climate and community impact efforts, read the company's FY25 Corporate Responsibility Report, The Fabric of Change.