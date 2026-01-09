MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Growfluence launches SEO & AEO services to transform founder authority into lead pipelines. By blending LinkedIn branding with AI-optimized search, they ensure brands dominate Google and LLMs, turning temporary social visibility into long-term growth.

Growfluence, a growth systems agency focused on turning founder authority into predictable lead pipelines, has launched its SEO & AEO service, designed to improve search discoverability across traditional search engines and LLMs.

“Most founders today are visible, but they're invisible to the customers who matter most,” said Mayur Nathani, CEO & Founder of Growfluence. The agency's new SEO and AI-enhanced optimization service bridges that gap, capturing intent beyond social platforms and turning search interest into predictable growth.

Why Growfluence is launching SEO & AEO services

Growfluence's expansion into SEO & AEO is driven by two core insights. First, the team has years of experience delivering SEO strategies for Ecommerce and SaaS brands. Second, they recognized a limitation in personal branding strategies that rely solely on social platforms like LinkedIn. While social content builds visibility, it is short-lived. Search, however, compounds.

“Personal brands shouldn't disappear when a post stops getting impressions,” said Mayur Nathani. By combining personal branding with SEO and AEO, Growfluence helps founders become discoverable at the exact moment someone searches for expertise on Google or asks an AI assistant for recommendations.

LinkedIn Personal Branding as a Proven Growth System

LinkedIn remains a core pillar of Growfluence's strategy. Through a structured system, Growfluence helps clients generate inbound leads and thought leadership within 90 days. This approach is led by Mayur Nathani, recognized as a LinkedIn Top Voice in 2024 and 2025.

“Personal branding works best when it's treated as a system, not a posting habit,” said Nathani.“LinkedIn gives founders visibility and conversations. Our job is to turn that attention into authority and long-term brand equity.”

Answering Search queries for businesses

Growfluence's SEO & AEO service helps businesses:



Increase organic visibility for high-intent keywords.

Optimize for AI and voice search queries.

Drive sustainable traffic that converts into qualified leads. Build domain authority with technical and content-driven practices.

A Growth System every business needs

Growfluence blends SEO with its broader philosophy of turning authority into tangible outcomes rather than vanity metrics. Through SEO & AEO, the agency ensures brands are found by the right people at the right moment, both online and in AI-augmented search environments.

About Growfluence

Growfluence is a growth systems agency that helps founders and brands move beyond generic content to build predictable pipelines of qualified leads. Through a unified approach to personal branding, lead generation, and SEO/AEO, Growfluence empowers businesses to be discoverable where their ideal customers actually look.

