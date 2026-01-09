Indian Railways' 2026 Transformation: 52 Reforms For Safety, Tech

Indian Railways will undergo a major transformation in 2026, with a strong focus on passenger safety, technology, innovation and structural reforms, including the extensive use of artificial intelligence in maintenance activities, according to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony in Delhi, Vaishnaw said, "New ways and technologies will be introduced to ensure passenger safety. 52 reforms will be introduced in the 52 weeks of 2026 so that a new look of the railways is revealed in the coming days."

New Structural Approach for Technology and Innovation

He added that a new structural approach would be adopted to promote technology and innovation within the Railways. "A new structural method will be introduced for technology and innovation, so that India's startups and innovative minds can connect with the railways. A technology innovation portal will be launched for this. AI will be extensively used for maintenance activities," the minister said.

New Train Services to Launch

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Express (Sleeper) will take place on January 17, 2026, at Malda Town. Two rakes of the train will operate between Kamakhya Junction and Howrah Junction for six days.

In addition, the Railways will inaugurate six "weekly" Amrit Bharat Express trains under the Northeast Frontier Railway jurisdiction, with services being launched on January 17 and January 18, 2026.

Amrit Bharat Express Routes

The six Amrit Bharat Express services include: 1. 20603/20604 New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil to New Jalpaiguri via- Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam. Another train will be 20609/20610 New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirapalli to New Jalpaiguri via- Baleswar, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagram, Visakhapatnam; Third train will be 16597/16598 Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru to Alipurduar Jn to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar. Whereas the fourth train will be 16107/16108 Tambram to Santragachi to Tambram via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar. The train number 16523/16524, will operate from Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru to Balurghat to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar; Train 16223/16224 will operate from Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru to Radhikapur to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal Bangaluru via- Anakapalle, Duvvada, Pendurti, Kottavalasa, Vizianagram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Bhubaneswar, Baleswar.

