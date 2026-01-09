Health Guide: These Fatty Liver Symptoms Feel Like A Simple Stomach Ache

Bloating after meals, mild stomach pain, or nausea are often blamed on food, stress, or acidity. But for some, these digestive issues don't come from the stomach, but from the liver.

Let's look at the fatty liver symptoms that are commonly mistaken for regular stomach problems.

Feeling full quickly even after a small meal can sometimes be a sign of fatty liver disease.

Feeling discomfort, not necessarily pain, in the upper right abdomen can also be a symptom of fatty liver disease.

Abdominal bloating without gas or other issues can also be a sign of fatty liver disease.

Feeling nauseous without vomiting is also a symptom of fatty liver disease.

Fluid buildup in the lower abdomen, causing a feeling of heaviness, should not be taken lightly.

Feeling digestive discomfort along with severe fatigue is one of the signs of fatty liver disease.

Swelling in hands, feet, and face, knee pain, itchy skin, and yellowing of the skin can also be symptoms of fatty liver disease.

If you notice the above symptoms, do not self-diagnose. Be sure to consult a doctor. Only confirm the disease after that.