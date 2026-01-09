Uzbekistan Expands Exports Of IT Services In 2025
According to the ministry, the number of companies with foreign capital increased to 1,354, while Uzbekistan now exports IT services to more than 90 countries worldwide.
The ministry also noted that almost $2 billion in foreign direct investment has been attracted into the fields of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
In the interim, Shavkat Mirziyoyev articulated that Uzbekistan is strategically positioned to amplify its IT services export trajectory to a target of $5 billion by the year 2030, highlighting the nation's comprehensive digital evolution framework.
