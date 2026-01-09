New Book What The Church Isn't Teaching Reveals The Spiritual Truths Missing In Today's Churches

In a world increasingly divided between light and darkness, Pastor Casey T. Cadieux releases a powerful and convicting new book“What the Church Isn't Teaching” - a bold call to awaken the body of Christ and restore vital biblical truths that many churches overlook.

Drawing from years of ministry and firsthand conversations with believers seeking real answers, Cadieux speaks directly to the growing spiritual confusion felt by both Christians and non-believers. His book confronts the reality of an ongoing spiritual war, a struggle that many sense but few understand, and offers clear biblical solutions that bring hope, direction, and strength.

“People walk into churches searching for hope,” Cadieux says,“but hope must be paired with the truth that Scripture already provides. Many of these truths are simply not being taught.”

Cadieux presents these subjects as foundational elements of Christian teaching. Truths that every believer should know to live victoriously and confidently.

“My prayer is that this book strengthens and encourages every reader.” Cadieux shares.“May it bring clarity, confidence, and a deeper understanding of the spiritual reality around us. I pray that it becomes a tool used for the Kingdom of Heaven.”

About the Author

Casey Cadieux is a General Contractor, Church Planter, Ministry Leader, and rising Christian author. His published works include:“Can A Christian Have a Demon”,“What the Church Isn't Teaching”, and the newest release“The Power of the Blood”. His writing is inspired by the need for clear teaching on vital spiritual topics that are often overlooked in modern churches.

He lives in Battle Creek Michigan with his wife and two children, and leads Truth Out Loud Ministries; a Christ centered ministry dedicated to teaching biblical truth and helping believers grow in spiritual understanding.

Learn More

Website:

YouTube: @truthoutloudministries

Facebook:

Global Book Network - Pastor Casey T. Cadieux, Author of What the Church Isn't Teaching





