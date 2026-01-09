VCI Global Shares Surge On Launch Of NVIDIA-Powered AI GPU Lounge



VCI Global's new lounge will offer a subscription-based model, allowing enterprises to scale compute resources according to actual workload demand instead of upfront capital investment.

The facility will also support testing, orchestration, and command-and-control functions for robotics, autonomous systems, and drone technologies. The facility is expected to begin enterprise workloads by late January 2026.

Cybersecurity and artificial intelligence company VCI Global Limited (VCIG) announced on Friday that its Enterprise AI GPU Lounge, powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell technology, has reached turnkey readiness and is close to its operational phase.

The company said that the new lounge, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a co-working data center for enterprise AI, providing access to the Blackwell computing infrastructure for multinational corporations, regulated enterprises, and government entities, without needing upfront capital investment.

Shares of VCIG closed over 41% higher on Friday but lost over 7% in after-market hours.

Subscription-Based Enterprise AI

The facility will be powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and managed by its subsidiary V Gallant's Intelli-X platform, the company said.

The new facility will also support testing, orchestration, and command-and-control functions for robotics, autonomous systems, and drone technologies outlined in the company's 2026 development roadmap.

“With the AI GPU Lounge entering operational readiness, we are introducing a scalable and capital-efficient platform that enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI capabilities without the traditional burden of infrastructure ownership. This marks an important step as we advance toward Physical AI and intelligent automation use cases,” said Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief Operating Officer of V Gallant.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VCIG stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory over the past day while message volume jumped to 'high' from 'low' levels.

One bullish user noted the company's strong financials and other positive news while also highlighting the positives of its largest shareholder being the world's largest stablecoin issuer, Tether.

However, another user warned against too much optimism, pointing out that there was no information on how many Nvidia GPUs were being used.

Shares of VCIG have lost almost all their value in the past year, dropping from around $1,044 levels in January 2025 to $0.96 at present.

