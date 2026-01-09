Walmart Inc. To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index® Beginning January 20Th, 2026

Walmart Inc. will replace AstraZeneca PLC (Nasdaq: AZN) in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index. AstraZeneca PLC will also be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESGTM Index (NDXESGTM), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30TM​ (NDX70TM), Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30​ UCITSTM (NDX70UTM), Nasdaq-100 Sustainable ESG SelectTM​ (NDXSESTM), Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility​TM (NDXLVTM), and Nasdaq-100 Select Equal WeightTM​ (NDXSETM) prior to market open on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. Please also note that the market will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026, in observance of MLK, Jr. Day.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is a globally recognized index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market® encompassing a diverse range of industries and sectors. From technology and retail to healthcare, telecommunications, biotechnology, and media, these companies collectively shape the new 21st century economy.

