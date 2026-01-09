MENAFN - GetNews) Diagnostic imaging operator Lumexa prices a $462.5 million Nasdaq flotation at $18.5 a share, with leverage reduction, private equity consolidation and AI-led workflow gains in focus as investors rotate toward cash-generative healthcare services.







Abishai Financial Asia Pte. Ltd. is tracking Lumexa's $18.5-a-share initial public offering as a late-December gauge of demand for scaled outpatient healthcare, with the diagnostic imaging provider targeting $462.5 million in gross proceeds in the base deal. For Daniel Coventry, Director of Private Equity at Abishai Financial Asia Pte. Ltd,“the price signals that investors want durable utilisation, clear deleveraging and evidence of operational discipline across the next few reporting periods”.

Lumexa prices 25 million common shares at $18.5 each, with gross proceeds of about $462.5 million before underwriting expenses for the December listing. Shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LMRI following the 11 December debut, with settlement scheduled for 12 December under customary closing conditions; Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies lead the syndicate.

At the offer price, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based operator carries an enterprise value of about $1.7 billion, and net proceeds after underwriting discounts and commissions are projected at roughly $434.8 million at closing. The final deal size sits above the roughly $190.8 million that initial filing materials indicate, aligning with a fourth-quarter tilt toward cash-generative healthcare services.

Abishai Financial Asia's sector read-through focuses on how private equity-backed consolidation reshapes public-market underwriting standards, from governance expectations to pricing power. Coventry describes“a fragmented specialty meeting scale, data and balance-sheet intent” as the combination that institutions look to underwrite. Industry research tallies 151 acquisitions of U.S. radiology practices across about 3,500 locations over the decade to December 2023, with private equity ownership at 16% of practices as of that date and private equity-affiliated radiologist employment rising from under 1% in 2013 to 11.7% in 2023. The same snapshot shows Radiology Partners accounting for 70.4% of private equity-affiliated radiologists as of December 2023, and state-level penetration reaching 46.5% in Nevada and 44.2% in Arizona. Separate market research estimates diagnostic imaging services grow at a 4.2% compound annual rate between 2019 and 2024, with freestanding imaging centres at 6.9% over the same period.

Company materials outline debt reduction as a central use of proceeds, earmarking about $422.2 million at closing for repayment against a $1.4 billion term loan scheduled to mature in December 2027. Leverage sits near 7.4x as of 30 September and is modelled to improve to about 5.3x following the paydown, while the refinancing package for the offering sets out a new $928.9 million term loan facility and a $281.5 million revolving credit line to replace existing facilities of roughly $1.4 billion and $185.8 million. The near-term financial policy signals capital retention, with dividends not positioned as a priority over the next few quarters.

Operational filings show Lumexa running 184 diagnostic imaging centres across 13 states as of 30 September, combining wholly owned facilities with eight joint ventures alongside health systems. Since formation in 2018, the footprint expands through 20 acquisitions and 41 de novo developments, while advanced imaging represents 52% of consolidated revenue over the nine months ending 30 September and 63% of system-wide revenue over the same period, on revenue of about $950 million for the 12 months ending 30 September. Third-party artificial intelligence tools support scheduling, reporting and administrative workflows, with internal tracking over the nine months ending 30 September showing up to 22% higher MRI efficiency at some sites; Coventry calls this“a practical digitisation layer that tightens throughput and makes margins more defensible across future quarters”. The company reports relationships with around 100,000 referring physicians across more than 29,000 practices as of 30 September.

Abishai Financial Asia continues to monitor post-debut liquidity as underwriters retain a 30-day option to acquire an additional 3,750,000 shares, a mechanism that can add about $69.4 million in gross proceeds if fully exercised and support orderly market functioning in the weeks after listing. Coventry views the stabilisation tool as“a reminder that listings in this window are engineered for resilience, not just a first-day print”.

