Texaspcinsurance Launches As A Comprehensive Guide To Property And Casualty Insurance In Texas

"An image illustrating the core concepts of property and casualty insurance, reflecting the educational mission of TexasPCInsurance."TexasPCInsurance, a new website from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., is now live, offering a detailed guide to Texas property and casualty insurance, including licensing, coverage, and compliance information for consumers and professionals.

HOUSTON, TX - Jan 09, 2026 - Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., a respected leader in the Texas insurance industry for over 40 years, is pleased to announce the launch of TexasPCInsurance. This new platform serves as a comprehensive guide to property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Texas, providing valuable information on licensing, coverage, and compliance.

TexasPCInsurance is designed to be an essential resource for both consumers and insurance professionals. The website offers in-depth articles and guides on a wide range of P&C topics, from understanding policy details to navigating the state's regulatory landscape. Whether you're a homeowner, a driver, or a business owner, TexasPCInsurance provides the insights you need to make informed decisions about your insurance coverage.

"The world of property and casualty insurance can be complex, and we wanted to create a clear, reliable source of information for all Texans," said Keith Baxter, owner of Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc. "TexasPCInsurance is our commitment to empowering our community with the knowledge to protect their assets and manage their risks effectively."

About TexasPCInsurance:

is a new initiative from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency that has been serving the Texas community since 1984. The website is a one-stop resource for anyone looking to understand the intricacies of property and casualty insurance in Texas, offering expert guidance and a wealth of information.