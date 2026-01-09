Openai Unveils Chatgpt Health AI.Cc Powers The Next Wave Of Health AI Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)OpenAI has officially launched, a secure, personalized AI companion that brings clinical-grade intelligence directly into users' everyday wellness routines. With over 230 million weekly health-related queries already flowing through ChatGPT, this new dedicated space marks a major step toward proactive, context-aware digital healthcare.







ChatGPT Health allows users to securely connect medical records, wearables, and apps like Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Peloton, creating a unified health overview. It can summarize lab results, explain medical jargon, suggest preparation questions for doctor visits, and offer lifestyle insights - all while emphasizing it is a support tool, not a replacement for professional medical care.

Built with strong privacy safeguards (isolated data space, no model training on health data, HIPAA/GDPR-level encryption) and developed in collaboration with 260+ physicians across 60 countries, the product uses specialized RAG architecture tuned for biomedical accuracy and safety. The rollout begins with a waitlist, initially targeting users outside the EEA, UK, and Switzerland, with broader global access planned soon.

This launch arrives in a booming AI health market, backed by massive 2025 investments ($168B in North America alone) and the clear shift from reactive to preventative care.

