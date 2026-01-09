Marketing Expert Tony Hayes Releases 2026 Playbook Revealing Why Traditional SEO And Social Media Strategies Are Obsolete

MENAFN - GetNews)



""SEO isn't about keywords anymore. Social media follower counts are becoming meaningless. And AI isn't just changing how we work-it's rewriting who makes money and who gets left behind," says Tony Hayes, digital marketing strategist and creator of Daily Growth Signals newsletter."Digital marketing strategist Tony Hayes has published a comprehensive analysis of 15 expert strategies revealing fundamental shifts in how businesses must approach online marketing in 2026. The report shows why traditional keyword research has become obsolete, how Google's AI has rewritten search engine rules, and why social media follower counts no longer correlate with business results.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - January 9, 2026 - Digital marketing strategist Tony Hayes has released a detailed analysis revealing why traditional marketing approaches have become ineffective in 2026, along with actionable strategies businesses can implement immediately to adapt to the new landscape.

The report, titled "SEO is Dead, Followers Don't Matter, and AI Rewired Everything," synthesizes insights from 15 industry experts and includes complete implementation frameworks for each strategy.

The Fundamental Shifts

According to Hayes' analysis, three seismic changes are reshaping digital marketing:

Traditional SEO is Obsolete: Google's AI-powered algorithm no longer simply scans for keywords-it understands "entities." Businesses focusing on traditional keyword research are wasting resources on a game that ended years ago.

The Death of the Follower: Social media algorithms now prioritize virality over follower counts. Having 100,000 followers means nothing if the algorithm doesn't show your content.

AI Has Rewritten Business Models: The most profitable ventures for 2026 involve selling simple AI services to local businesses or leveraging AI to supercharge existing business models.

Real-World Impact

The report highlights concerning statistics, including businesses experiencing up to 86% traffic collapses due to Google's AI Overviews. However, Hayes identifies this as creating massive opportunities for entrepreneurs who understand the new rules.

"Google's AI Overviews are causing panic for businesses that relied on traditional SEO," Hayes explains. "But this creates an enormous opportunity: selling 'AI Visibility' services to businesses desperate to be featured in AI answers instead of just ranking in search results."

Complete Implementation Package

Unlike typical industry reports, Hayes' analysis includes practical implementation resources:



4-paragraph summaries for each of the 15 strategies

25 key takeaways extracted from expert videos Step-by-step checklists for immediate implementation

Business Models That Work in 2026

The report identifies several profitable approaches:



AI Automation Services for Local Businesses: Monthly recurring revenue from simple services like Google Business Profile optimization and automated miss-call text-back systems (15-20 minutes setup per client)

AI-Powered Affiliate Marketing: Using paid ads to create scalable machines that turn $1 in ad spend into $2+ in commissions Simple AI Tools as Assets: Building calculators and problem-solving tools that attract traffic instantly, bypassing traditional content competition

Free Tools Creating Unfair Advantages

Hayes' analysis also reveals powerful free tools most businesses don't know about, including methods to host professional websites at zero cost and build high-authority backlinks from DR83 domains without spending money.

Who Should Pay Attention

The report is particularly relevant for:



Small business owners struggling with declining organic reach

Marketing agencies needing to adapt service offerings

Entrepreneurs looking for 2026 business opportunities Content creators seeing diminishing returns on effort

Availability

The complete analysis is available through Hayes' Daily Growth Signals newsletter at

The online version of this edition is available at:

About Tony Hayes

Tony Hayes is a digital marketing strategist and entrepreneur operating multiple AI-powered marketing automation businesses from Thailand. He specializes in identifying emerging marketing strategies before mainstream adoption through systematic social listening across Twitter, YouTube, and industry sources. Hayes publishes Daily Growth Signals newsletter featuring actionable marketing strategies complete with implementation packages.

Connect with Tony Hayes:



YouTube: @tonyhaye

Twitter: Resources: