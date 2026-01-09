New AI Tool Helps Readers See How News Stories Shape Perception

MENAFN - GetNews) Impact News Today launches News Lens, a free tool for critical news readers

The Hague - News articles often appear neutral, yet subtle choices in wording, headlines, and structure can strongly influence how stories are understood. With the launch of News Lens, a free AI-powered tool by Impact News Today, readers can examine how news articles are written-what is emphasized, what is missing, and how language shapes perception.

Instead of ranking media outlets or labeling stories as left- or right-leaning, News Lens focuses on the article itself. It highlights emotionally charged language, missing sources, one-sided arguments, and gaps in context. The goal is not to judge the content, but to make its construction visible.

“The issue isn't that news contains perspectives,” says Cindy Crijns, founder of Co-Incite and creator of Impact News Today.“The issue is that these choices are rarely made transparent. News Lens helps readers see how a story is told, so they can decide for themselves what to think.”

News Lens is available for free via the website and as a desktop browser extension at . For each article, users receive a short summary, key points, indications of missing context, and signals where claims lack clear sources. Often, readers discover that the main point of an article differs from what the headline initially suggests.

Impact News Today positions News Lens as a response to growing polarization and information overload. By making writing choices and omissions visible, the tool encourages nuance, critical thinking, and engagement beyond algorithm-driven echo chambers.

Later next year, Co-Incite plans to introduce a paid API for organizations, enabling similar analysis in advertising systems, media monitoring tools, and content platforms. The consumer version of News Lens will remain permanently free.