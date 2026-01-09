MENAFN - GetNews)



William Schimensky, Founder and Chief Executive AI Architect, Wolf Pack CEOWolf Pack CEO announced an expanded Strategic AI Automation Consulting suite built on the B.A.D. Method (Blueprint, Automate, Delegate), including a complimentary AI Readiness Audit and fractional Chief Executive AI Architect support. The updated offerings help organizations modernize workflows, integrate AI safely, and deliver measurable operational and revenue gains

TAMPA, FL - January 9, 2026 - Wolf Pack CEO has officially unveiled a major expansion of its Strategic AI Automation Consulting practice, sharpening its focus on measurable outcomes and operational transformation for growth-minded organizations.

The updated Wolf Pack CEO website introduces a clear methodology - The B.A.D. Method (Blueprint, Automate, Delegate) - designed to help executives modernize operations, implement AI safely, and scale with structure and confidence.

A Smarter Framework for AI Transformation

Blueprint: Wolf Pack CEO begins with executive-level strategy - mapping processes, identifying automation opportunities, assessing ROI, and building a custom AI roadmap.

Automate: With the blueprint in place, the firm implements tailored AI and workflow automation solutions that improve decision-making and eliminate inefficiencies.

Delegate: Finally, governance, team training, and continuous improvement systems ensure AI is adopted securely and sustainably.

“AI doesn't fail because the tools are weak - it fails because the business system underneath is unclear,” said William Schimensky, Founder and Chief Executive AI Architect.“Wolf Pack CEO helps leaders architect outcomes, not experiments. We make AI a competitive advantage, not a distraction.”

Expanded Service Lines

The updated services include:



Fractional Chief Executive AI Architect support



Process transformation & system optimization



Custom AI solution development & integration

Governance and compliance implementation



Organizations can start with a Free AI Readiness Audit, available at

/audit/, which assesses data readiness, process maturity, and automation potential.

Built on Compliance and Real Results

Wolf Pack CEO reinforces its compliance-first AI governance -ensuring lawful use of AI communications, data privacy, and voice security standards.

Recent case studies highlight measurable success in efficiency, cost savings, and operational ROI across multiple industries.

About Wolf Pack CEO

Wolf Pack CEO is a Strategic AI Automation Consulting firm founded by William Schimensky, serving as a trusted partner for executives who want to scale with clarity and confidence.

The firm's proprietary B.A.D. Method (Blueprint, Automate, Delegate) delivers measurable outcomes and sustainable automation systems designed for long-term growth.