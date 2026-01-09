Dave Etter's DKNR Solutions, Announces Real Estate Joint Venture For Land-Rich Owners And Cash-Rich Investors To Scale Large-Scale Residential Developments With A Proven Vertical Construction Partner

MENAFN - GetNews)



"DKNR Solutions serves as a premier vertical and full-development construction partner, transforming debt-free land and cash into high-value residential communities through expert infrastructure and Real Estate Joint Venture management." - Dave Etter, Founder, DKNR Solutions

KNOXVILLE, TN - DKNR Solutions, led by Dave Etter, launches a specialized Real Estate Joint Venture model targeting landowners with property held free and clear and cash-ready investors. An expert vertical construction partner, the firm manages the full lifecycle of large-scale residential development, from horizontal infrastructure and land subdivision to the vertical construction of high-end custom homes, townhomes, and multi-family apartments. This initiative provides a turnkey path to maximize project ROI.







KNOXVILLE, TN - DKNR Solutions, a premier firm specializing in comprehensive project management and large parcel development, has officially announced a new initiative to serve as a primary full service and vertical construction partner for sophisticated housing developments.

This program is strategically designed to bridge the gap between raw asset ownership and professional execution, offering a turnkey solution for those seeking a real estate joint venture to manage the complexities of development layouts, horizontal infrastructure, and final vertical builds.

According to Dave Etter, Founder, "The initiative specifically targets two types of strategic partners: individuals or entities with land owned free and clear, and cash-rich investors looking to deploy capital into a large-scale residential development." By prioritizing partners with unencumbered assets, DKNR Solutions streamlines the development timeline, bypassing traditional debt hurdles and focusing on rapid equity growth and project momentum.

Comprehensive Development Lifecycle Management

DKNR Solutions provides an end-to-end management framework that covers the two most critical phases of any major residential project:

Horizontal Infrastructure & Land Subdivision: DKNR Solutions manages the heavy civil requirements, including site planning, utility installation, road layouts, and the complex legal and physical process of land subdivision. This ensures that raw acreage is properly entitled and "pad-ready" for construction.

Vertical Construction & Product Delivery: As a dedicated vertical construction partner, DKNR Solutions oversees the build-out of high-density and luxury products. This includes multi-family development, townhomes, condos, duplexes, and high-end custom homes designed for maximum market appeal and high-yield returns.

Economic Impact and Value Engineering

The shift toward all-inclusive development is driven by a growing demand for modern, sustainable housing solutions that maximize land productivity. DKNR Solutions specializes in "Value Engineering," a process that identifies cost-saving opportunities during the infrastructure development phase without compromising the quality of the final vertical construction. This approach is particularly beneficial for a real estate joint venture, where protecting the investor's capital while maximizing the "rooftop" count is the primary objective.

"This initiative allows asset-rich individuals to monetize their holdings through professional, institutional-grade management," stated Dave Etter, Founder of DKNR Solutions. "We manage the entire process, from the initial dirt work to the final rooftops. Whether the project involves luxury custom builds or large-scale multi-family apartments, our goal is to provide a seamless transition from raw land to a completed, high-yield residential community for our partners," emphasized Dave Etter.







DKNR Solution's suite includes sophisticated development layouts that ensure every acre of a large scale residential dev is optimized for density, aesthetics, and value. By acting as a single point of accountability for both infrastructure and vertical phases, DKNR Solutions offers a unique value proposition, removing the burden of daily construction management from the landowner or investor.

Prospective partners must have land owned free and clear or liquid capital to invest to qualify for the 2026 project pipeline. For more information on partnership opportunities and to view recent development layouts, visit

For more information, please visit

Landowner Partnerships

Investor Partnerships

Get Started