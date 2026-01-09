Redemption Paws Ends The Year After Rescuing 402 Animals Through Community Efforts

MENAFN - GetNews) Redemption Paws, an Ontario-based, foster-led animal rescue, is closing out the year after safely rescuing 402 animals, including 365 dogs and 37 cats, through its community-powered, urgency-driven approach.

Throughout 2025, 454 foster homes across Ontario welcomed animals into their care, with many opening their doors multiple times over the course of the year. So far, more than 365 animals have been adopted, with a median foster stay of just 41 days. These figures reflect a model built for efficiency while still prioritizing long-term, successful placements.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Redemption Paws works closely with a network of municipal shelters and rescue partners. Because many local cases are already supported through established systems, the organization receives fewer requests within the province, allowing it to step in when urgent needs arise beyond its immediate region.

While 22 animals entered care from within Ontario, Redemption Paws also responded to critical situations in parts of the United States where shelter overcrowding and euthanasia rates remain significantly higher. This included rescues from Texas, California, and Ohio, areas where timely intervention can be the difference between life and death.

“The cost of rescue has increased since 2020 but we're managing to still help” said founder Nicole Simone.“We focus our efforts where animals are most at risk, while making ethical placements that ensure the dogs and cats are in the right homes.”

As a foster-based organization, Redemption Paws operates without a physical shelter, relying on volunteer foster homes, partner veterinary clinics, and adoption events to provide individualized care while reducing stress for animals.

As the year comes to a close, the organization remains focused on maintaining foster capacity and preparing for future intakes. Year-end donations directly support veterinary care, transport, and foster resources, ensuring Redemption Paws can continue responding when urgency calls.

For more information or to support Redemption Paws, visit redemptionpaws.






