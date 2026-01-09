“Education Of A Teacher” Wins Best Feature Film At The Florence Film Awards Following International Recognition At FICOCC

Florence, Italy - The critically acclaimed feature film Education of a Teacher, produced by Scriptor House Films, has added yet another major accolade to its growing list of international honors, winning Best Feature Film at the Florence Film Awards (FFA), December 2025 edition. This achievement comes shortly after the film's recognition at the Five Continents International Film Festival (FICOCC), reinforcing its status as one of the most celebrated independent films of the year. The official Florence Film Awards announcement can be viewed here.

Directed by Stephen Folker and written by Noel Nation, Education of a Teacher stood out among a competitive field of international submissions, earning top honors for its compelling narrative, authentic performances, and thoughtful exploration of education, resilience, and community. The Florence Film Awards' Best Feature Film distinction underscores the film's universal appeal and its ability to resonate with both audiences and juries worldwide.

Scriptor House Films, a company committed to developing and producing original, story-driven films, continues to demonstrate its leadership in independent cinema. By supporting visionary directors and writers, Scriptor House Films ensures that projects like Education of a Teacher reach global audiences while maintaining their creative integrity. This latest award reflects the company's dedication to producing films that combine artistry, narrative depth, and international relevance.







The Florence Film Awards, based in Florence, Italy, is an internationally recognized program dedicated to discovering and celebrating emerging and independent filmmaking talent. With monthly competitions across narrative, documentary, and genre categories, the festival provides a platform for filmmakers worldwide to showcase their work. Winning Best Feature Film at FFA signals outstanding artistic achievement and positions Education of a Teacher as a leading independent feature on the global stage.

Education of a Teacher tells a story that is both intimate and universally relatable: the dedication, perseverance, and quiet heroism of educators navigating personal and professional challenges. Its strong narrative structure, compelling performances, and careful direction contribute to a cinematic experience that resonates deeply with audiences. The film's recognition at the Florence Film Awards builds on the momentum generated by its prior FICOCC honors, confirming its growing international impact.

For Scriptor House Films, this award is a significant milestone that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to producing story-driven films with meaningful global reach. Education of a Teacher exemplifies the company's approach to filmmaking, which emphasizes narrative integrity, emotional resonance, and cultural relevance. Each festival recognition strengthens the company's reputation as a producer of acclaimed, high-quality independent cinema.

The collaboration between director Stephen Folker and writer Noel Nation brings nuance, heart, and authenticity to the film, allowing audiences worldwide to connect with its themes of community, growth, and human resilience. Their creative vision, supported by Scriptor House Films, has propelled Education of a Teacher to international recognition and critical acclaim.

Winning Best Feature Film at the Florence Film Awards adds further momentum to the film's festival journey, amplifying its visibility and appeal to audiences, critics, and industry professionals. The award not only honors the artistic achievements of the film but also highlights Scriptor House Films' capacity to deliver globally recognized, story-driven cinema.

As Education of a Teacher continues to make its mark internationally, the Florence Film Awards accolade, following its FICOCC recognition, solidifies the film's position as a major independent feature of the year. The combined success of these festivals reflects the creative strength, dedication, and vision of the team behind the project, as well as Scriptor House Films' ongoing mission to champion compelling, globally resonant narratives.

About Scriptor House Films

Scriptor House Films is a film and media production company focused on the development and production of original narrative films. The company supports filmmakers and creative teams in delivering story-driven projects designed for international audiences.





