Ukraine's Pig Iron Production Up 11% In 2025
According to the association's data, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 7.88 million tonnes of pig iron in 2025, which is 11.2% more than the previous year. In December, output totaled 696,200 tonnes, down 1.1% compared to November, but up 23.1% compared to December 2024.
Rolled product output last year rose by 4.8%, reaching 6.52 million tonnes. Compared to November 2025, production fell by 5.9%, while in annual terms growth was positive at +15.3%.Read also: Zaporizhstal steel plant halts operations due to blackout after massive drone attack
At the same time, steel production for the year declined by 2.2%, to 7.40 million tonnes. In December, steel output reached 596,700 tonnes, up 9.1% compared to the previous year, but down 7% compared to November.
As previously reported, Ukrainian metallurgists have been increasing pig iron production for three consecutive months. By the end of 11 months of 2025, output was already 10.2% higher than in 2024.
