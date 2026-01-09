Ukraine's Pig Iron Production Up 11% In 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The data was published by the Ukrmetalurgpro Association of Enterprises, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the association's data, Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises produced 7.88 million tonnes of pig iron in 2025, which is 11.2% more than the previous year. In December, output totaled 696,200 tonnes, down 1.1% compared to November, but up 23.1% compared to December 2024.

Rolled product output last year rose by 4.8%, reaching 6.52 million tonnes. Compared to November 2025, production fell by 5.9%, while in annual terms growth was positive at +15.3%.

At the same time, steel production for the year declined by 2.2%, to 7.40 million tonnes. In December, steel output reached 596,700 tonnes, up 9.1% compared to the previous year, but down 7% compared to November.

As previously reported, Ukrainian metallurgists have been increasing pig iron production for three consecutive months. By the end of 11 months of 2025, output was already 10.2% higher than in 2024.