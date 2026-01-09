MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sylla Gold Announces Warrant Extension

January 09, 2026 5:30 PM EST | Source: Sylla Gold Corp.

Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTC Pink: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,200,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a " Warrant "). The 3,200,000 Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement offering, of 3,200,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per unit, which closed on July 23, 2024.

The Warrants were originally set to expire on January 23, 2026. Under the proposed amendment, the Company is proposing to extend the expiry date for a further 12 months to January 23, 2027 (the " Warrant Extension ").

Subject to the receipt of regulatory approval, the Company will send notices of the Warrant Extension to all holders of the Warrants.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 233-4381

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

