MOEA Facilitates Domestic Industries' European Market Expansion: Taiwan High-Tech Startups Attend CES 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Ministry of Economic Affairs held a news conference January 7 in Taipei City to announce the Department of Industrial Technology (DOIT) achievements in promoting R&D cooperation with European countries.

Kuo Chao-chung, director general of the DOIT, noted that there has been rapid growth in domestic businesses' investment in Europe. He cited the investment of US$4.9 billion in 2023, nearly a tenfold increase from 2022, and added that in 2024, the EU became Taiwan's fourth-largest trade partner with a trade volume of over US$68.6 billion.

A government subsidy for international R&D cooperation has thus far facilitated 86 collaborations between Taiwan and Europe, the DOIT said. The department added that these initiatives have yielded NT$4.2 billion (US$132.7 million) for local industries, with a considerable amount of that revenue going to the optoelectronics and semiconductor industries.

One fruitful multinational alliance that has resulted from the subsidies is between Taipei City-based AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., and RWTH Aachen University and Entwurfreich. By working with a German design agency and university, AiQ has upgraded its production technique for smart clothing to largely reduce cost and diminish procedures, the DOIT said, adding that a first order of 300,000 pieces from seven countries has been placed.

As of now, Taiwan has signed memorandums of understanding with five countries in Europe and has launched recruitment of R&D projects with 14 nations in the region, the DOIT said.

Meanwhile, The National Science and Technology Council led a delegation of 57 technology startups and 83 supply chain partners to attend the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show January 6-9 in Las Vegas, highlighting Taiwan's tech prowess and achievements.

According to the NSTC, with assistance from the ministry of economic affairs, the Taiwan Tech Arena hosted a pavilion at the CES themed“Daily Taiwan.” The pavilion presented AI technology and applications for smart living, digital healthcare and sustainability development. Exhibiting at CES accelerates both TTA connections and creates further international cooperation.

Founders and representatives from international startup organisations attended the pavilion opening ceremony in support, the NSTC said, noting that the TTA also received invitations from representatives of countries including France, Italy, Israel, Japan, Switzerland and the Netherlands to undertake exchanges. The council added that Ann O'Brien, vice mayor of City of Phoenix, invited Taiwanese firms to an exclusive business matching event.

The government is committed to assisting AI technology startups to develop the next-generation applications and then leverage solid hardware supply chains to realize a smart living environment, the NSTC said. It will continue to upgrade the local industrial supply chain to realize Taiwan as an artificial intelligence hub, the council added.

In addition, four startups supported by the TTA received 2026 CES Innovation Awards in cybersecurity, sustainability and energy transition, digital health and enterprise tech categories, respectively. They are DeCloak Intelligences Co., Epic Tech Taiwan, Hua Tec International Co., Ltd. and Memorence AI.

