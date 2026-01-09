Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on February 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

CONTACTS: Brian K. Little (Media) Matt Blickley (Investors) Vice President, Corporate Communications Officer Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer (980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4910 ... ...



About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 123 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

