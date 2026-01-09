VCI Global's World's First NVIDIA Blackwell-Powered Enterprise AI GPU Lounge Becomes Operational, Introducing A New Asset-Light Model For Enterprise AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launch of V Gallant's Co-Working Data Center and IDEX Exchange Hub Signals Convergence of High-Performance Compute and Physical AI Infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), through its artificial intelligence subsidiary V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), today announced that its first Enterprise AI GPU Lounge, located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has reached turnkey readiness and is entering the operational phase. The facility is expected to commence enterprise workloads by late January 2026.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind co-working data center for enterprise AI, the AI GPU Lounge provides immediate, on-demand access to NVIDIA Blackwell-based compute infrastructure for multinational corporations, regulated enterprises, and government entities, without the need for upfront capital investment.

Capital-Efficient Alternative to Traditional Enterprise AI Deployment

Enterprise adoption of advanced artificial intelligence has been constrained by the high capital expenditure required to procure, operate, and maintain cutting-edge GPU infrastructure. VCI Global's AI GPU lounge addresses this challenge by offering a subscription-based, usage-driven access model that improves capital efficiency and accelerates deployment timelines.

By converting AI infrastructure from a fixed CAPEX commitment to a flexible operating expense model, enterprises can scale compute resources in line with actual workload demand while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

Core Infrastructure and Technology Highlights

. NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Architecture

The AI GPU Lounge is powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, delivering substantial performance gains for large language model (LLM) inference and advanced AI workloads compared to prior generations. This positions the facility to support compute-intensive enterprise and institutional use cases.

. V Gallant Intelli-XTM Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP)

Operations are managed through V Gallant's proprietary Intelli-XTM platform, which features a secure, zero-data-retention architecture. The platform is designed to meet data sovereignty, privacy, and compliance requirements applicable to regulated industries and government-related deployments.

. IDEX (Innovation & Data Exchange) Hub

Located within a green-certified facility, the AI GPU Lounge also serves as an IDEX Hub-an integrated environment where human expertise and machine intelligence coexist. The model serves as a reference architecture for VCI Global's planned expansion of AI infrastructure hubs.

Market Opportunity and Demand Dynamics

The global market supporting enterprise AI infrastructure is experiencing robust multi-year growth as organizations accelerate adoption of generative AI, large-scale model training, and AI-optimized workloads. According to Mordor Intelligence, the AI infrastructure market is projected to grow from an estimated US$87.6 billion in 2025 to nearly US$197.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.7 % over the forecast period, driven by increased enterprise and hyperscaler demand for high-performance compute and GPU-accelerated systems.

The growth trajectories underscore the accelerating demand for scalable, flexible AI compute environments and highlight the strategic relevance of shared, on-demand infrastructure platforms such as the AI GPU Lounge.

Strategic Foundation for Physical AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems

The operational launch of the AI GPU Lounge represents a foundational milestone in VCI Global's broader Physical AI strategy. The facility is intended to support testing, orchestration, and command-and-control functions for robotics, autonomous systems, and drone technologies outlined in the Company's 2026 development roadmap.

By combining high-performance compute infrastructure with real-world physical systems, VCI Global aims to enable practical deployment of AI beyond cloud-only environments, extending into industrial automation and intelligent infrastructure applications.

“The rapid growth of AI has outpaced enterprise access to secure, high-performance physical infrastructure. With the AI GPU Lounge entering operational readiness, we are introducing a scalable and capital-efficient platform that enables enterprises to deploy advanced AI capabilities without the traditional burden of infrastructure ownership. This marks an important step as we advance toward Physical AI and intelligent automation use cases,” said Dr. Chan Wai Mun, Chief Operating Officer of V Gallant.

About V Gallant Limited

V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”) is a leading cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on delivering secure, scalable, and innovative technology solutions for enterprises and government organizations. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including AI compute and consulting, secure data analytics-as-a-service, ISO audit and advisory, and cybersecurity consulting.

With a strong emphasis on data privacy, regulatory compliance, and advanced AI capabilities, V Gallant helps clients harness the power of technology to drive operational efficiency, enhance security, and unlock strategic value.

For more information, please visit

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to

